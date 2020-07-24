Sylvester Eugene Zander took his final flight to be with the lord on July 19, 2020, in Lyons, Michigan, surrounded by his family after a lengthy battle with illness. He was 88 years of age. Gene was an accomplished professional pilot and aircraft mechanic, having a brilliant, analytical mind and achieving absolutely anything he set his mind to with perfection, but sometimes reminded by his family "it doesn't need to fly."
He was born Dec. 6, 1931, in Ionia Michigan, the son of August Henry Fred Zander and Gertrude Ross (Darling) Zander. After graduating from Ionia High School in 1950, Gene began his lifelong dream to fly becoming both a private and commercial airplane pilot. He joined the air force at age 18 years of age, serving four years in the 301st Periodic Maintenance Squadron as an Aircraft & Engine Mechanic and B-29 Specialist, partially in the Korean War. After leaving the Air Force in 1954 he enrolled at Northrup Aeronautical Institute of Technology in California. One year later, during a short break from college, Gene flew home to marry his forever "sweetheart" Bea in a ceremony Dec. 23, 1955, at the Lyons Baptist Church in Lyons.
He went on to graduate from both Northrup Aeronautical and the California Aeronautical Institute of Technology, earning both private and commercial airplane pilots' ratings. He worked as an airworthiness inspector for the state of Michigan at Capital City Airport for 32 years, retiring in 1991 after having achieved the highly respected position as director of maintenance for the Aeronautical Department of the state of Michigan. After retirement he worked for a number of years at Ionia County airport and enjoyed flying his airplane and taking people for their first ride, he loved traveling with his wife Bea, having visited all contiguous US states plus Alaska and meeting many new friends along the way.
Everyone who knew Gene knew he was quite a talker, never shy to befriend a stranger and even less shy of his love for airplanes. In his later years he enjoyed having coffee with many friends, and spending time with his family and most especially his grandchildren, having shared with many of them his love for travel. Gene continued to live in the home he built in 1959 in Lyons with his wife until his death. Gene is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beatrice Ellaine (Ralph) Zander, children Gene (Pat) Zander of Lyons Jerry (Molly) Zander of Muir and John(Marcia) Zander of Lyons, Grandchildren Gene Zander Jr., Tonya (Nate) Bradshaw, Mat Zander, Lezlee Murphy, Jake (Heidi)Zander, Charley (Becca) Zander, Nicole Zander, Wyatt Zander, Chole Zander and brother Bob zander, 20 great grandchildren that he loved very much. Gene was preceded in death by his father August Fred Zander mother Gertrude Rose Zander sisters Agnes Morrison, Laura Shultz, Doris Campbell, Dora Miller, Cynthia Lujan, & Gertrude Sheldon, one brother Laurence zander. Gene will be laid to rest in Lyons cemetery on (date) of service.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Shiloh Community Church with Rev. Kenneth Harger officiating. Interment Lyons Cemetery.