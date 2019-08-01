|
|
Terri Lynn Bowerman age 69 of Ionia passed away July 29, 2019 in Ionia. She was born August 26, 1949 in Ionia the daughter of Lewis and Grace (Benoit) Shattuck.
Terri was loved by all and would do anything for anyone. She enjoyed Karaoke.
Terri is survived by her daughters, Carla (Dan) Avery of Ionia, Angel (Dan) Foster of Ionia, Selena Bowerman of Ionia and Theresa (Tim) Cook of Ionia; grandchildren, Kristen Avery, Danielle Foster, Devin Foster and many other grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Shields of Ionia, Greta Neilson of Ionia, Clair (Tom) Wilson of Ionia, Elly Bairefoot of Ionia and Luann Reed of Ionia; brothers, Joe (Shirley) Shattuck of Ionia and Charlie (Sharon) Shattuck of Sunfield; great grandchildren, Nevaeh and Noah and several nieces and Nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Henry, Russell, Dale and Tom and one sister Gayann Cupps.
A memorial service will be held 2:00, pm, Saturday, August 3rd at Ionia Moose Lodge in Ionia. Arrangements by Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Memorial contributions may be made to Ionia Community Awareness (Purple). Online condolences may be made at www.lakefunealhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 1, 2019