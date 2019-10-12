|
Thera "Terry" M. Curtis, age 94, of Ionia, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born on July 11, 1925, the daughter of Clayton and Gertrude (Neller) Brewer. Terry was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Ionia, Crystal Lake United Methodist Church in Lakeland, FL, the United Methodist Women and the CIC Sunday School. She volunteered at the Ionia Co. Memorial Hospital and the Red Cross. Terry was a homemaker for most of her life, and was a part time secretary for Farm Bureau and State Farm Insurance companies and even sold Avon for 16 years. She enjoyed playing softball, golf, and bowling. On February 3, 1944, she married Ronald L. Curtis and he passed away on August 5, 1985. She is also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dale Brewer and Wilbur "Bill" Brewer; sisters-in-law, Cora Lee Lodden and Jill Brewer; and brother-in-law, Alvin Curtis. Surviving are her sons, Randy (Jeanne) Curtis, Rickey (Shirley) Curtis, Brad Curtis, Barry (Anne) Curtis, and Brian (Debra) Curtis; 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Brewer; brother, Lyle Brewer; and several nieces and nephews. The Funeral Service will be conducted by Pastor Larry Nalett at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 220 Rich St., Ionia. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Ionia. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m., Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Food Pantry or the Meals on Wheels Program in memory of Terry. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Oct. 12, 2019