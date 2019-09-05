|
|
Thomas Fahey passed away from a 2 year battle with cancer on August 29, 2019.
Thomas was born on March 18, 1963 to John (Jack) and Ann (Bushong) Fahey of Hubbardston
He is survived by his daughter, Alexis, a stepson, Stephen, their mother, Micheli of Novi, his parents, Jack & Ann Fahey of Hubbardston, four brothers, John (Mingquin) of Lakewood, Co., David (Joetta) of Olympia, WA., Patrick (Debra) of Snohomish, WA., Brian (Stacey) of Rockford, Mi., one sister, Debra (Brian) Thelen of Fowler, Mi.
Thomas graduated from Carson City High School, attended Central Michigan University, received an electrical engineering degree from Lawrence Tech University
Thomas served in the Michigan National Guard for 21 years, with two active duty tours to Kuwait and Iraq.
Funeral Mass will be at St. John the Baptist Parish in Hubbardston on Sunday, September 15th at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be at the church from noon until Mass time. No flowers.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Sept. 5, 2019