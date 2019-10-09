Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mary's Funeral Chapel
210 N. Westphalia St.
Westphalia, MI
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Mary's Funeral Chapel
210 N. Westphalia St.
Westphalia, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
1953 - 2019
Timothy J. Miller, age 66, of Lansing, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. Tim enjoyed woodworking, collecting items, he always remembered birthdays and was interested in his family's genealogy. Tim traveled around the state, he loved the holidays and spending time with his family. Faith was very important to him, he attended St. Mary Cathedral in Lansing. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters-in-law, Pamela Miller and Dalena Miller. Surviving Tim are his siblings, Mike (Katie) Miller, Richard Miller, Roseann Miller, Peggy Miller, and Douglas (Cheryl) Miller; 7 nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Colleen and Vince.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Eric Weber at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Rite of Committal will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 p.m. at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia St., Westphalia. For those desiring, contributions may be made to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan in memory of Tim. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com. The Miller family would like to thank all the friends and medical staff that have cared for Tim throughout the years.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Oct. 9, 2019
