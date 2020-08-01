1/1
Trevor Sprague
1983 - 2020
Trevor L. Sprague of Sterling, Michigan formerly of Saranac, Michigan, passed away July 26, 2020, with his family and friends by his side. He was honored as a Michigan Gift of Life Donor after a brief illness.
He was born on January 17, 1983 to Brian and Dawn (Moore) Sprague. Trevor graduated from Ferris State University, where he met his wife Melissa Sprague and they married on July 23, 2005. He received a degree in criminal justice and served many years as a police officer in both Nebraska and Michigan. During his time as a deputy in Arenac County, he worked as a K9 officer with his dog Sonic. He found great purpose in helping others and serving his community. More recently, Trevor worked for EJD Transport in Standish Michigan where he loved his work as a Safety Director. Trevor was a strong and loving man, blessed with a compassionate and welcoming heart. Trevor loved to golf and travel with his family and friends. He was also an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed building and talking about guns. Most of all he loved spending time with his daughter Maddy and wife Melissa.
He is survived by his Wife: Melissa Sprague; Daughter: Madelyn "Maddy" Sprague; Parents: Brian and Dawn (Moore) Sprague; Siblings: Ashley (Anthony) Belloir and Taylor Sprague; Mother-in-Law: Sue (David Meyers) Trudell; Brother-in-Law: Rob (Dana) Trudell; and many other friends and family.
Funeral Services for Trevor will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 4:00 pm at the Lee Ramsay Funeral Home-STANDISH CHAPEL, Standish, Michigan with Pastor DeAnne Eddy officiating. Interment will follow in Sterling Cemetery, Sterling, Michigan. The family will greet family and friends from 10:00 am Friday, July 31 till time of service at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers or plants, please consider a donation to Maddy's future. Additionally, please feel free to send stories (how he affected your life, how you met, etc.) about Trevor for a book for Maddy and Melissa to PO Box 1159, Standish MI 48658 or email sprague.stories@gmail.com.


Published in Ionia Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home - Standish Chapel
JUL
31
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home - Standish Chapel
Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home - Standish Chapel
127 North Forest Street
Standish, MI 48658
(989) 846-4161
