|
|
Vearl Elaine Wizorek, age 75, of Ionia, passed away June 30, 2019. She was born December 16, 1943 in Ionia, the daughter of Elton and Ruth (Witte) Griswold. Vearl married her beloved husband, Robert E. Wizorek on August 25, 1962 at St. John's Episcopal Church. She loved going to the casino, cooking, traveling, and sewing. Vearl dearly enjoyed caring for her family, whom she treasured. She had a great sense of humor and always had a joke to tell, everyone will miss her beaming smile.
Preceding Vearl in death are her daughter, Christine (Chet) Eller and brothers, Larry and Rocky Griswold. Vearl is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Robert (Becky) Wizorek III; 6 grandchildren, Nick Alberts, Andy Ehrig, Shelby Wizorek, Jerrod Nash, and Chelsey and Sierra Hoople; great-grandchildren, Shevelle Wizorek and Brooklynn Nash; sister, Sandy Sayers; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Barbara Kauffman; and her poodle, Tia.
A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at the Ionia Moose Lodge from 2-6 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019. For those wishing, contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church or the Ionia County Animal Shelter in memory of Vearl. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on July 4, 2019