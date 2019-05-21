|
Vern Rowley, age 74 of Ionia, passed away on May 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. Vern was born on January 22, 1945 to Gilbert and Kathleen Rowley in Ionia. He married the love of his life, the former Diana Baylis, on November 10, 1961. Vern had a love for old John Deere tractors and gardening. He was always known for his tinkering out in the shop. Most of all, he loved his family and having get togethers with them.
Vern is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Diana; children, Kari (Kevin) Bettinghouse of Ionia, Kim (Chris) Rowley of Ionia, Vern Scott (Tammy) Rowley of Caledonia, Todd (Terri) Rowley of Ionia and Kristine (Ron) Elvert of Ionia; brother, Clifford (Brenda) Rowley; sisters, Carolyn (Bob) Darnell and Lorraine (Ralph) Montgomery; brothers-in-law, Gene Parks and Albert Hopkins; 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Kathleen Parks and Grace Hopkins; brother, Gilbert Rowley, and grandchildren, Cassandra Rowley and Matthew Rowley.
There will be a Graveside Service at 11 AM on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Easton Cemetery with Pastor Ken Harger officiating. Luncheon will be at the Moose Lodge in Ionia following the service. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on May 21, 2019