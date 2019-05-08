Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Funeral Home-Saranac - Saranac
158 Mill St. P.O. Box 51
Saranac, MI 48881
(616) 642-9464
Memorial service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake Funeral Home-Saranac - Saranac
158 Mill St. P.O. Box 51
Saranac, MI 48881
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vickey Grieves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vickey Grieves


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vickey Grieves Obituary
Vickey D Grieves age 70 of Saranac, MI passed away May 5, 2019. She was born on November 6, 1948 in Ionia the daughter of Roy and Betty (Welch) Bradley. Vickey grew up in the Orleans area and graduated from Belding High School, Class of 1966. She married Greg Grieves on June 15, 1979. Together they owned and operated Saranac Tank. She enjoyed camping, canoeing, fishing, watching car races and collecting dolls. She also loved interior decorating.
Surviving are her husband Greg Grieves of Saranac; children Lisa Angel of Grand Rapids, Tamara Shafer of Las Vegas and Kristine (Ronald) Gagne of Hermansville; step-children Christy Craig of Alto and Nick Grieves of Ionia; grandchildren DJ, Chelsea, Jesse, Wyatt, Brent, Karissa, Travis, Veronica and Philip; 11 great grandchildren; brother Mike (Lora) Bradley of Lansing and sister Nancy (Cleo) Hopkins of Belding. She was preceded in death by her parents, step-son Mike Grieves, granddaughter Kylie Grieves and 2 brothers Gary and Larry Bradley.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lake Funeral Home in Saranac. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Saranac Lions Club. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now