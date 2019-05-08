|
|
Vickey D Grieves age 70 of Saranac, MI passed away May 5, 2019. She was born on November 6, 1948 in Ionia the daughter of Roy and Betty (Welch) Bradley. Vickey grew up in the Orleans area and graduated from Belding High School, Class of 1966. She married Greg Grieves on June 15, 1979. Together they owned and operated Saranac Tank. She enjoyed camping, canoeing, fishing, watching car races and collecting dolls. She also loved interior decorating.
Surviving are her husband Greg Grieves of Saranac; children Lisa Angel of Grand Rapids, Tamara Shafer of Las Vegas and Kristine (Ronald) Gagne of Hermansville; step-children Christy Craig of Alto and Nick Grieves of Ionia; grandchildren DJ, Chelsea, Jesse, Wyatt, Brent, Karissa, Travis, Veronica and Philip; 11 great grandchildren; brother Mike (Lora) Bradley of Lansing and sister Nancy (Cleo) Hopkins of Belding. She was preceded in death by her parents, step-son Mike Grieves, granddaughter Kylie Grieves and 2 brothers Gary and Larry Bradley.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lake Funeral Home in Saranac. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Saranac Lions Club. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on May 8, 2019