Victor Alfred Larsen, age 81, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on November 30, 2019. He was born on May 23, 1938 in Ionia, the son of Chester and Grace (Helmer) Larsen. He worked at Yeomans before serving in the military, then retiring from General Motors after 30 years of service. He enjoyed gardening, swimming at the YMCA and family vacations. He liked spending time with his grand kids, supporting Special Olympic events and watching the Tigers. He enjoyed various activities that included making cider, butter and maple (sugar) syrup. Victor married Sharon (Hunter) Larsen on November 26, 1960. Together they shared 59 years of marriage.
He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Randy Carigon; siblings, Beatrice (Dale) Hauter, Donna (Jim) Huntley, Charles (Dixie) Larsen, Chester Larsen and David Larsen; parents, Chester and Grace; and in-laws, Ernest and Norma Hunter.
Surviving are his wife, Sharon; three daughters, Valerie Carigon, Kristi Larsen and Laurie Bridges; four grandchildren, Chase Carigon, September Carigon, Mackenzie Bridges and Mackaylie (Kyle) Holliday; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday December 7, at The Easton United Methodist Church with Pastor Donna Sperry officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service (10-11 AM). Memorial Contributions may be made to Easton United Methodist Church. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Dec. 3, 2019