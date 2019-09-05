|
|
Virginia Mae Croel aged 91 of Lyons passed away September 3, 2019. She was born January 7, 1928 in Elkhart, Indiana the daughter of Ernest and Bertha (Peasley) Barnard.
Virginia was a member of LeValley United Methodist Church since the age of 2. She loved to quilt in earlier years, and was a terrific baker, well known for her rolls.
Virginia married Robert Croel October 3, 1948 he preceded her in death April 24, 1997.
Surviving are her children; Bruce (Linda) Croel of Portland, Janet (Steve) Croel of Ionia and Carol (David) LaCross of Lyons. Grandchildren; Andrew (Anne) Croel of St. Johns, Charissa (Chris) Shadduck of Dewitt, Justin (Tressa) Croel of Richland, Adrienne (Douglas) Barclay of Ionia, Benjamin (Crystal) Croel of Belding, Penny (Steven) Rose of Ionia and Michael LaCross of Lyons. 20 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert. Sister Edna Wolverton and Brother Glen Barnard.
Services for Virginia will be held 11:00a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at LeValley United Methodist Church in Ionia with Pastor Nancy Patera and Pastor Andrew Croel officiating. Interment to immediately follow at Tuttle Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday 6-8 p.m. at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to LeValley United Methodist Church or Grace Hospice in care of Virginia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Sept. 5, 2019