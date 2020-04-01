|
|
Virginia Mae "Ginny" Ferguson age 94 of Ionia, MI passed away March 29, 2020.
She was born February 3, 1926 in Ionia, MI the daughter of Martin and Rose (LaPar) Laiza. Ginny married Clifford A. Ferguson May 16, 1949 he preceded her in death February 12, 2008.
She worked at A/C spark plug in Ionia, Chrysler Trim Plant in Lyons, Riverside Party Store in Ionia, and later Royal Down in Belding. Ginny was a past member of First Christian Church of Ionia. She loved watching her grandchildren, knitting, baking, cooking and playing Bingo.
Surviving are her children; Larry (Kathleen) Ferguson of St. Ignace, Gary Lee (Janice) Ferguson of Ionia, Craig (Jean) Ferguson of Saranac, Debra Rose (Matthew) Macauley of Ionia, Daughter in Law Cathy Ferguson of Grand Rapids; Grandchildren Cindy Ferguson, Wendy (Ron) Larsen, Paul Ferguson, Brian Ferguson, Rae Lyn Ferguson, Gentry Rose (Christina Jacobs) Ferguson, Mara Leigh (Mark Fate) Ferguson, Christopher (Lauren) Ferguson, Erin (Adam) Ingraham, Cierra Mae Waterman and Fiancé Josh Snyder, Leah Rose (Aaron) Hardy. 12 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Sister in law Barb Laiza of Ionia. She was preceded in death by her son Barry, Granddaughter Rena Anne Ferguson, brothers Richard Laiza and Martin Laiza. Memorial Services for Ginny will be held at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia Saturday June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ken Harger officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 am until time of service at the Funeral Home. Those wishing my make memorial contributions to Kindred Hospice or ACHA Adult Congenital Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 1, 2020