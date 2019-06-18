|
Virginia "Ginny" Louise Fuller, age 79 of Ionia, passed away peacefully at home on June 15, 2019. Virginia was born on December 11, 1939 in Saranac, MI to Lester and Agnes Dawson. She married Rod Fuller on November 1, 1958. Rod passed away in May of 2009. She was blessed enough to meet and fall in love with Don Botting and they were married on October 2, 2015. Virginia worked at Riverside Correctional Facility for many years before retirement. She loved fishing, flowers, sewing, feeding birds and taking walks with her husband. She was a member of the Berlin Center United Methodist Church in Ionia and she also volunteered at the Christian Service Center in Ionia for many years.
Virginia is survived by her loving husband, Don Botting of Cascade, children, Rod (Gloria) Fuller of Orleans and Rhonda (Randy) Reed of Ionia; step-children, Michael Botting, Sonia (Tom) Bouwman, Julie Botting and Susan (Bob) Schepel; grandchildren, Renee Reed, Rachael (Chad) Haney, Stephanie (Chris) Stauffer, Ryan (Jenna) Reed, Emily Fuller and Gracie Fuller; step-grandchildren, Alicia (Keith) Wallace, Kimberly (Zack) Aubuchon, Amanda (Josh) Whittemore, Matthew Schepel, Kyle (Emily) Schepel, Brett Schepel, Joci Bouwman, Blake Bouwman and Anika Bouwman; 20 great grandchildren; siblings, Bernard (Faith) Dawson of Idaho, Ken (Diane) Dawson of Florida, Norm (Donna) Dawson of Clarksville and Liz (Marvin) Blough of Clarksville; and sister-in-law Pat Dawson of Florida.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rod Fuller; sister, Wilma, and her brother Fred.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, June 18, at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia with Pastor Nancy Patera officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday from 2-4PM and 6-8 PM. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Faith Hospice. Online condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhome.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on June 18, 2019