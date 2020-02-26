|
|
Virginia Schuring, of Muir, formerly of Vicksburg, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 77. Virginia was born on December 13, 1942 in Vicksburg, MI. She was the daughter of Ernest and Macella "Bid" (Mears) Erskine. She graduated from Vicksburg High School. On September 10, 1965 she married Robert Schuring and raised their kids in Vicksburg. In 1995 they moved to Muir.
Virginia is survived by her four children: Gila (Bob) D'Agostino, of Vicksburg; Charlie (Jodi) Schuring, of Muir; Kimberly Schuring, of Vicksburg; Christine (Joe Fouth) Mottor, of FL; five grandchildren: Nick Schuring, of Muir; Lindsey Schuring, of Muir; Justin (Vanessa) Tillison, of Gobles; Mitchell (fiancée: Lindsey) Mottor, of Stanton; and Tyler (Bella) Mottor, of Muir; four great grandchildren: Allison Mottor, Dean Mottor, Mason Tillison, and Eleanor Mottor. Also survived by two siblings: Judy (Don) Hatfield, of OH; John Erskine, of KY; special aunt: Midge (Skip) Engelman, of Portage; sister-in-law: Bonnie Erskine, of Scotts; best friend Mike and Lana Seiler, of Muir; and two nieces: Stacy Erskine, and Shelly Hirdning. She is preceded in death by her husband's Robert Schuring and Ronald Minnis, son Greg Schuring, brother, Jim Erskine, and parents, Ernest and Marcella "Bid" Erskine.
The family will have a visitation on Thursday from 11am until 1pm at McCowen & Secord Funeral Home, Rupert-Durham Chapel, 409 South Main, Vicksburg. The family will have a funeral service on Thursday at 1pm at the funeral home. Virginia will be buried at North Plains Cemetery in Muir, MI.
The family is being assisted by the McCowen & Secord Funeral Home, Rupert-Durham Chapel, 409 S. Main, Vicksburg, MI 49087 269-649-1697.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 26, 2020