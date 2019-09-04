Home

Wanda Bennett


1933 - 2019
Wanda Bennett Obituary
Leaving the struggles of this earthly life behind, Wanda Lou (Monie) Bennett of Ionia passed from this life to her eternal rest Friday, August 30, 2019 in Lansing. She was born to Willis Hubert and Doris Marie (Aikens) Flanders on May 15, 1933, their first and only child for almost twenty years. On July 14, 1951 she married her champion, George H. Bennett; they celebrated 64 years together living in Ionia. In 1953 George and Monie welcomed their first child just a few months after the birth Monie's baby brother, so she was no longer an only child!
As was the custom in those days, Monie spent many years in the home as a wife and mother. She loved to feed family and friends and was an excellent cook and baker. For a time, she baked homemade cinnamon rolls and sold them to neighbors and friends. Her home-baked white bread, served warm and smeared with butter, was mouth-watering. Another specialty was Red-Velvet Cake, which was frequently requested for birthdays and other occasions. Later Monie worked nine years at Arden's Corporation in Ionia.
Her family was the joy of Monie's life, and she and George spent many hours with their grandchildren. They loved to camp, frequently keeping their travel trailer for the summer at nearby lakes where they relaxed, fished and made many good friends. Camping at the Ionia Free Fair was their favorite end-of-summer activity; Monie was particularly fond of the horses there, spending many hours in the horse barns, but she idolized actor John Wayne even more than horses. Visiting with friends (drop-in or invited), while enjoying a cold tea with lots of ice or a cup of coffee, was another favorite pastime.
Monie was predeceased by her faithful husband George in 2015, her parents, son Kim Bennett, brothers-in-law James Bennett and Chuck Bennett and sister-in-law, Clarabelle Hatt.
Left to cherish her memory are son Kirk (Charlotte) Bennett of South Carolina, daughter Kelly Mendez of Grand Ledge; grandchildren Derek Bennett, Jason (Lexi) Bennett, Felix Mendez, KJ (Kelly) Bennett, Dan Bennett, Jessie (Luke) Cassel, Ricky Mendez, and Michael Mendez; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson; brother Joseph (Sally) Flanders, Aunt Barbara Raglin, brothers-in-law Walter (Barbara) Bennett and Bob (Pat) Bennett; sister-in-law, Jean (Dann) Werner; special cousins, Mary (Bill) Cooper and Vicky Hummel; many nieces, nephews, and good friends.
Per her wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Sept. 4, 2019
