Wanda Decker Roberts, 83, of Belding, went home to be with our Lord on Sunday morning July 7, 2019 at Royal View in Mecosta County. Wanda was born October 23,1935 in Lakeview, MI., the daughter of Edgar and Phyllis (Kelley) Decker.
She enjoyed making quilts for her family, crocheting, knitting, loved to read and loved to watch the Detroit Tigers. She worked at the old Silver theater, the old Drive Inn, Jolly Kids cutting cloth, then went to work at Gibson's and worked there in Belding and Greenville for 40 years. Wanda loved her family more than words could express.
Wanda is loved and survived by her children: Ritchie (Sue) Roberts of Talbott, TN and Vicki Gilbert of Belding, grandchildren; Jamie (Randy) Lowe, Lacey (Carl) Bowerman, Marie (Ed) Chambers, Paul Roberts, Amanda Roberts, Shawn Roberts, Shannon (Stacy) Taylor, great grandchildren; Rilea Lowe, Tanner Lowe, Allison Bowerman and Josephine Alexander-Taylor, her brother; Duane (Kathy) Decker of Greenville, Phillip's family; Alice Roberts, Patricia Bissell, Marilyn Webster, Donna ( Bill) Thiedeman, Marie Body, many nieces, nephews and many extended family members. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, husband Phillip whom she married in October 1953, her first born Ricky Duane who was 4 days old, son-in-law; Owen Gilbert, Phillip's family; Stuart Roberts, Nort ( Donna) Roberts, Jerry Bissell, Kenny "" Boney"" Roberts, Richard Roberts, Norma Brown, Ronald Roberts and John Webster.
Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Friday, July 12, 2019 at Rest Haven Memory Gardens, Belding with Pastor Ken Harger officiating. In keeping with her wishes there will be no visitation. Memorials may be given to Royal View Assisted Living or Great Lakes Caring Hospice. Envelopes will be available at Johnson Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding where funeral care has been entrusted. To share a message of condolence, order flowers or share a special memory of Wanda, please visit the website of the funeral home at www.jffh.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on July 9, 2019