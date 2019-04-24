|
Wandajean (Van Hoose ) Schalow, 85, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, April 21st amid the loving embrace of her three daughters.
Wanda was born in Greenville, Michigan July 2nd, 1933 the daughter of Nathan John Van Hoose and Iva Faye ( Varney ) Van Hoose. She lived on their rural family farm during her childhood and teen years while attending the Greenville Public Schools system and graduating with the class of 1952.
Shortly after graduation, Wanda met a handsome and dashing young soldier, Everett Lee Schalow, they fell in love and married on February 9th, 1952.
Together they enjoyed 62 blissful years of marriage raising a family in rural Belding, Michigan.
Wanda was known as a quiet, humble and loving person that was perfectly content with the basic pleasures afforded in life and deeply loved her family and close circle of friends.
Her interests and skills were many and she especially enjoyed music and impressed all on the dance floor with Everett, both being very adept dancers.
Wanda was also very artistic and happily passed along her vast knowledge of cooking, sewing, knitting, quilting, painting and gardening to those sharing her passion. She loved being outdoors and near water and spent as much time as possible at her family cabin on Chippewa Lake located in Mecosta County.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and sister Freda ( Van Hoose ) Batchelder.
She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her sister Helen ( Van Hoose ) Baker.
Children Marilynn ( Jim ) Wilkinson, Brenda ( Frank ) Wood, Evelyn ( Darrell ) Bishop, special friends considered as sons, Leroy and Cindy Hubbert and Larry and Sue Hubbert.
Grandchildren Misty ( Barry ) Combs, Jamia ( Marc ) Dunckel, Matt ( Jessica ) Wilkinson, Heidi ( Chad ) Rodarmer, Sarah ( Bill ) Boyd, Josh ( Crysti ) Wood, Jerica ( Jason ) Hall, Janie Wood, Amanda Bishop, Stephanie Bishop.
Great Grandchildren, Nick, Alexia, Elizabeth Rodarmer, Jordan, Nick Boyd, Darrell, Madison Robinson, Grant, Mara, Aubrey Dunckel, Harlee, Natalie, Andie Hall. Dylan Sheppard, Garrett and Evie Bishop.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Johnson Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding with Pastor Ken Harger officiating. Committal prayers will follow in Greene Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Belding Library. To share a message of condolence, light a candle in Wanda's memory or order flowers; please visit www.jffh.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 24, 2019