Wayne Olney McCausey, 78, of Fowler, MI, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, MI.
Due to the current crisis, a Private Family Graveside will be held at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI with Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. Visitation will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI on Sunday, March 29, 2020 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Wayne was born in Portland, MI on February 26, 1942, the son of Floyd D. and Bernice (Weatherbee) McCausey. He graduated from Portland High School with the class of 1961. He served his country in the United States Army Reserve. Wayne worked for TRW in Portland for 35 years, retiring in 1997.
On May 15, 1965, Wayne married Arlene Theresa Spitzley at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fowler. They were preparing to celebrate their 55th anniversary this year.
Wayne enjoyed the out of doors, especially fishing. He was a devoted husband, father and grandpa. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed playing with them. They will always remember his humor and laughter! Wayne was a friend to all who knew him and was well-known for his smiles and kindness. Wayne was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church Fowler, MI.
Wayne is survived by his wife Arlene McCausey of Fowler; 3 children: Greg (Cathy) McCausey of Holt; Michele (Joe) Hanses of Westphalia; Daryl (Latina) McCausey of Lansing; son-in-law Larry Feneis of Pewamo; 9 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. His is also survived by brother Charles (Mary) McCausey. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Connie Feneis, grandson Benjamin Hanses, and 4 brothers: Fred (Doris) McCausey, Martin (Alice) McCausey, Bob (Kate) McCausey, and Leo (Betty) McCausey.
Memorials may be made to a .
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Mar. 31, 2020