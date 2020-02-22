|
Wesley George Ramsey, 68, passed away suddenly on February 12, 2020 while on vacation in the Bahamas. Wes loved life and lived every minute to the fullest. He gave so much of himself to others and he is going to be greatly missed.
Wes was born in South Haven, MI on September 29,1951 to Jack and Naomi (Warner) Ramsey. He graduated from South Haven High School in 1970. He went on to graduate from Central Michigan University in 1973 with a degree in elementary education with an emphasis in K-12 physical education. Wes taught for 32 years with Ionia Public Schools and coached boys and girls gymnastics, softball, and volleyball and taught drivers education.
On August 12,1972, he married the love of his life, Diane (Hester) Ramsey. Together they built a life in Ionia, along with their son, Brandon, devoting much of their time to church, school, and community. Wes was known to make breakfast for the men's group at church, special dinners for church and school events, and throw fun-filled parties for the little kids in his life. After he retired, he and Diane spent much of their time caring for their grandson, Liam, John and James Milewski, Mati and Ellery Vogel, and Irene Stewart, traveling, and supporting young people in their pursuits.
Wes loved to fish, hunt, and camp. He was a tournament bass fisherman for many years. Wes really did not care what he caught as long as he was on the water. Before his passing, Wes was working on his bucket list of big fish he wanted to catch. Even though Wes loved to fish and hunt, he was devoted to his two late dog's, Heather and Kati. Wes often said he liked dogs better than people. When Wes took the time to sit down, he loved to listen to the Detroit Tigers on the radio.
Wes is survived by his wife, Diane of Ionia; his son, Brandon (Melissa) Ramsey of Wyoming; grandchildren, Liam and Penelope; mother, Naomi Ramsey of Niles; brother, Tom (Deb) Ramsey of Niles; sister, Susan Pendergrass of Muskegon; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Julie Milewski and her sons, John and James Milewski, Abby Godwin, Joan Peterson all of Ionia, and Joe Webster of Lyons.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Ramsey and grandson, Christopher Ramsey.
A visitation has been planned at the Lehman Funeral Home, 220 Rich St. Ionia, MI for Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A Time of Remembrance will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Friday where guests are invited to share stories and memories of Wes.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to or placed into a trust account for his grandchildren through Michigan One Credit Union. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 22, 2020