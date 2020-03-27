|
|
William Donald Barr Jr., 72 age 72 of Athens passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens.
A native of Ionia, MI. and longtime resident of McMinn County, he was the son of the late William Donald Barr Sr. and Alma Louise Bigsby Barr and was preceded in death by two brothers, Timothy Barr and Richard "Dick" Barr.
He was a loving husband, father and man.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Therisa "Lynn" Parks Barr of Athens, Children: Amy Barr-Reisbig (Jim) of Ionia, MI, Debra Barr of Naples, FL, Jennessia Barr-Cogswell of Belding, MI, Bill Barr of Athens, Kyah Stark of Fl, Brennon Sciacqua of FL, Emily Reisbig of Ionia, MI, Gracie Reisbig of Ionia, MI, Amber Osborne of MI, Andrea Osborne of MI, Brandon Osborne of MI, Brandon Cogswell of MI, Patrick Cogswell of MI. Four sisters, Linda Rutz of Saranac, MI, Patricia Vanhouten of Muir, MI, Karen Ferguson of Muir, MI, Mary Jo Fitzpatrick of Sheridan, MI.
Brother Robert "Fuzzy" Franklin in Oklahoma and a special recognition to his favorite niece, Beth Barr-Haverstick of Belding, MI.
Memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Ziegler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of William Donald Barr Jr.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Mar. 27, 2020