William Garnet Clark, age 77, of Portland, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1942 in Lansing the son of Garnet and Helen (Ekert) Clark. Bill was a devoted member of St. Patrick Church and the K of C Council #2168. He served in the U.S. Army (1964-1967) in Germany working in weaponry and on tanks. He faithfully worked at the bus garage in Portland for 30 years. Bill loved his Catholic faith and family more than anything. He spent time serving at St. Patrick's and was very devoted to his wife, 3 children, 13 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and many adopted family members and cherished friends. He also enjoyed fishing and taking care of his lawn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lawrence Clark; in-laws, Rosie Reed, Jayne Simmons, Billy Shinaver and Danny Shinaver. Surviving are his beloved wife of 53 years, Judy; children, Richard and Lynette Clark, Shannon Clark, and Sandra and Andrew Fedewa; grandchildren, Brandon and Melanie Bennett, Jordon Bennett, Carley Bennett, Isaac Clark, Chloe Clark, Matthew Fedewa, Sarah and Gabe Rapelje, Elizabeth Fedewa, Nathan Fedewa, Joseph Fedewa, Katherine Fedewa, Amelia Fedewa, and Henry Fedewa; great-grandchild, Evelyn Rapelje; siblings, Sandra and Wayne Smith, Judy and Wally Peacock, Penny and Jim Hyland, John and Liz Clark, and Gladys Clark; in-laws, Jerry Shinaver, Ron and Carol Shinaver, Terry and Marilyn Shinaver, Jim and Nancy Shinaver, Steve and Lisa Shinaver, Mary and Tom Dryzga, Don and Wendy Pohl, Pauline Holton, Kathy Guilford, Joy and Victor Cardenas, Jean Shinaver, and Ken Simmons; and many special nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Mike Alber at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Portland. Rite of Committal will follow at Portland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Friday at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. The rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. A dear memorial would also be prayers, a rosary, divine mercy chaplet or offer a Mass as requested by Bill before his passing. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.