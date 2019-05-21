|
|
William "Bill" Arthur Masch, 65, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019, in Spartanburg, SC. Bill was originally from Saranac, MI, born on January 23, 1954, graduating from Saranac High school in 1972. He achieved his Bachelors of Science degree from the State of New York University in 1995. He was a man of service to his family and country serving in the United States Navy from 1975 to 2005, ultimately achieving the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. His service included instructor at NPTU Balston Spa, ten nuclear submarines (USS Lipscomb, USS Newport News, USS Silversides, Subtrafac Norfolk, USS Narwhal, USS, Comsubron Six, USS Florida). Bill also enjoyed NASCAR, camping, riding his motorcycle, and was always ready to sit down and catch up about the been there's and done that's.
Those passed before William include the love of his life, his wife Brenda Kay Masch (White), Arthur Masch (father), Margie Masch (sister), Pirl White (father-in-law), and Beverly White (sister-in-law).
William's survivors include: Vivian Masch (mother), Marie White (mother-in-law), Jim Ramos (lifelong partner to Margie), Eric Masch (son), Jennifer (daughter) and husband Terry Gee Jr., Megan (daughter) and husband Cody Wilson, Stacy (daughter) and husband Christopher Etheridge. Grandchildren include: Layla, Lori and Hunter Gee; Henry, Jackson and Adaline Wilson; and Findley and Maisie Etheridge. Also, not listed are numerous relatives and lifelong friends, as Bill would say "you know who you are".
Services will be held at South Boston Bible Church in Saranac, MI on Saturday May 25 at 11:00.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on May 21, 2019