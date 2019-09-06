|
William ""Bill"" Ronald Overbeck Sr. age 84 of Saranac, MI passed away surrounded by his family on September 4, 2019. He was born on August 21, 1935 in Detroit, the son of Joseph and Ruth (Reeves) Overbeck. Bill graduated from Saranac High School, Class of 1953. He married Lillian Lefevre on November 7, 1953 in Redford. He owned and operated a Masonry Company. He was a member of St Anthony's Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of Crankin A's and Mid-Michigan Model ""A"" Clubs. He was a Boy Scout Leader for 25 years. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Church in Saranac. Special thanks to Hospice of Michigan for their loving care of Bill.
Surviving Bill are his loving wife of 65 years, Lillian of Saranac, Children Michele (Ralph) Westbrook of Saranac, William (Deborah) Overbeck Jr. of Saranac, Douglas (Suzi) Overbeck of Illinois, Mary (Mark) Sheeran of Jenison, Catherine Ferguson of Grand Rapids, Sue (Phil) Wizorek of Ionia, Edward (Jayne) Overbeck of Saranac, Joseph (Barbara) Overbeck of Saranac, Judy (Gary) McDurmon of Plainwell, Ronald (Katie) Overbeck of Washington, John (Becky) Overbeck of Alaska, MI and Teresa (Mark) Phillips of Grand Rapids and 47 Grandchildren and 43 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert, James, Richard, Thomas and sister Shirley, son in law's Terry Warner and Barry Ferguson, and grandson Gregory Westbrook.
A funeral mass for Bill will be held on Monday, September 9th at 11:00 a.m. St Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Aaron Ferris officiating. Interment Saranac Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with Rosary at 8 p.m. at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Sept. 6, 2019