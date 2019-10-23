Home

Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Conservation Club
7345 Lyons Rd
Portland, MI
William Randolph Sage
William Randolph Sage age 67 of Ionia, MI passed away October 19, 2019. He was born on February 1, 1952 in Ionia the son of Dale and Eleanor (Cottrell) Sage. He married Kareen Marvin on June 29, 1969, she passed away in 1981. William retired from Electrolux in Greenville. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Surviving are his children Nathan (Amy) Sage of Mecosta and Rebecca (Brian) Shinabarger of Ionia. Grandchildren Dustin Sage, Heather Sage, Allen Sage and Kaylee Matthews; great grandchildren Mila Sage and Erza Champagna; brothers David (Mary) Sage of Ada and Jim Sage of Big Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Kareen and brother Steven Sage.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 27th 1:00 PM at the Conservation Club 7345 Lyons Rd Portland, MI. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Oct. 23, 2019
