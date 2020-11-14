William "Bucky" Arthur Wall, age 86 of Ionia, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born on December 31, 1933, the son of Sidney and Rosella Wall in Caro Michigan. He married Sandra J. Roby on February 9, 1963 in Novi, Michigan.
William enjoyed hunting and fishing, he also loved his job, yard work and gardening. He loved his dog; Abby and he was very much a family man.
He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia (Kim) Hartman of Ionia; grandson, Aaron (Karri) Hartman of Stanton; Son, Doug McKiney of Medford, Oregon; brother, Gary Wall of Plymouth and nieces and nephews.
William was preceded in death by his loving wife brothers, Ronald and Douglas Wall.
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.