1/1
William Wall
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bucky" Arthur Wall, age 86 of Ionia, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born on December 31, 1933, the son of Sidney and Rosella Wall in Caro Michigan. He married Sandra J. Roby on February 9, 1963 in Novi, Michigan.
William enjoyed hunting and fishing, he also loved his job, yard work and gardening. He loved his dog; Abby and he was very much a family man.
He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia (Kim) Hartman of Ionia; grandson, Aaron (Karri) Hartman of Stanton; Son, Doug McKiney of Medford, Oregon; brother, Gary Wall of Plymouth and nieces and nephews.
William was preceded in death by his loving wife brothers, Ronald and Douglas Wall.
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved