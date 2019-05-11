|
|
SFC Willis "Bill" R. Cain Jr. September 4, 1960 – May 1, 2019
Loving son, husband, father, and grandfather passed peacefully at home with his wife and family by his side on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Fort Laramie, Wyoming.
Bill worked for the Michigan Department of Corrections for 18 years before re-locating to Rawlins, Wyoming with his family in 2009 where he worked at the Wyoming State Pen before obtaining a full time position with the Wyoming Army National Guard as a federal technician at the Guernsey Training Center, the family then moved to the Guernsey-Ft. Laramie area in 2011. He drove supplies and equipment across the state of Wyoming on the Cannon Ball Express.
Bill enlisted in the Michigan Army National Guard in July, 1979 and proudly served with the Michigan and Wyoming Army National Guard for 37 years, retiring in August 2016. He deployed to Iraq with DET 1, CoG, 185th HVY HEL FC, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004-2005 earning the Global War on Terrorism Medal and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal. In 2008 he served with the United States Border Patrol in Arizona on Operation Jump Start. He assisted with flood missions in the State of Wyoming and enjoyed leading his troops and encouraging the young enlisted under his supervision to always do their best. Bill also served with the State of Wyoming ANG Honor Guard.
Bill and Pam enjoyed time spent on the motorcycle riding with good friends, camping and fishing, he was an avid NASCAR Fan and attended several races. Bill was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4471, Guernsey and served the VFW Department of Wyoming as the State Commander in 2017-2018. He was committed to helping other Veterans any way he could and served with the Post Honor Guard and was involved in many community activities. He was also a member of the Patriot Guard Riders.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Pam, of 20 years; six children, Jessicca (Kevin) Holland of Mulliken, Michigan, Joe Cain of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Chrissy (Jonathan) Cain, Grand Ledge, Michigan, Andrew Sine of Ionia, Michigan, Elizabeth Sine of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Kristen Sine, Fort Laramie; seven grandchildren, Erika and Rory Holland, Ryleigh and Zach Cain, Logan and Rachel Moldovan, and Sturgill Dawson; mother, Gayle Cain of Lansing, Michigan; brother, Michael Cain of Texas; sister, Laura (Tom) Prowdley, Owosso, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Willis R. Cain Sr. in 1992 and his son, Jonathan Cain in 2015.
A Celebration of Life with full Military Honors will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm with the family receiving friends and family at 12:00 pm at the Fort Laramie Community Center located on Otis St, Fort Laramie, WY. Luncheon will follow hosted by VFW Auxiliary 4471. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VFW Post 4471, Relief Fund or Hospice program of your choice.
A Celebration of life will be held at a future date for family and friends in Michigan.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on May 11, 2019