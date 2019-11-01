Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ada Beach. View Sign Service Information Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors - Shelbyville 1144-C Main Street Shelbyville , KY 40066-0926 (502)-647-3750 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM New Covenant Church Service 11:00 AM New Covenant Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ada Belle Brown Beach, 75, Shelbyville, died Monday, October 28, 2019 at Jewish Hospital Shelbyville. A native of Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late Anna Ruth Spencer Brown and Eli Brown. She was lovingly raised by the late Margaret and Robert Turner. She was a care giver by nature and by trade. She worked for many years in the homes of Dr. Jon Kresin and Mr. Gus Barnett. She also worked as a chef for the former King's Daughters Home for Aged in Martinsville, Shelby Manor and Crestview Care Center. She was a member of New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Usher Board. In her leisure time, she enjoyed playing cards, tending flowers and watching her soap operas.



In addition to her parents and those who raised her, one son, Wilbur Roscoe Beach; three sisters, Alice Milt, Annalee Smith and Bessie Pauline Stone; two brothers, Rusaw Brown and Robert Thomas Brown and one great-grandchild, Zacchaeus Roberts, preceded her in death.



Survivors include four daughters, Florence E. Roberts (William) of Eminence, Diane A. Crittendon (Phillip) of Shelbyville, Tracy Beach (Shawn) of Charleston, WV and Ursula L. Carter (Charles) of Louisville; three sisters, Margaret Mask and Lydia Jacobs, both of Louisville and Ruthie Moran of Clarksville, TN; her former husband and the father of her children, Wilbur Beach of Shelbyville; ten grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 at New Covenant Church with visitation 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the church. Rev. Dr. Kilen Gray will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors.

