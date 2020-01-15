Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ada Lea. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Shelby Christian Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Shelby Christian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ada May Carriss Lea, 96, died January 13, 2020 at the Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. She was a hairdresser who had owned Adaâ€™s Beauty Shop. She was a member of Shelby Christian Church where she had been a member of the Hymn Singers for many years. At church, she also was a member of the Women of Grace where she had been the treasurer and song leader. She was a former member of Mt. Eden Christian Church where she had played the piano. She was also a member of the Hempridge Homemakers Club, formerly serving as its secretary. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and gardening.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Morton and Myrtle Carriss; her brother, J.W. Carriss; her sister, Margaret Butts; and her husband, James R. Lea. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Seeders (Bob Weiss) of Shelbyville; her son, Danny R. Lea (Joyce) of Shelbyville; her grandson, Eric Seeders (Melanie) of Shelbyville; and her great grandchildren, Cheyanne Seeders and Charlie Seeders, both of Shelbyville.



Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Shelby Christian Church with Bro. Dave Hamlin and Bro. Jason Haggard officiating. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Shelby Christian Church. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shelby Christian Church.



Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

