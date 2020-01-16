Adrienne Nichole Brown, age 31, of Shelbyville, passed away on January 13, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born in February 25, 1988 in Shelbyville.
She loved music, her animals, make up and her hair. One of her biggest hobbies was reading books.
She is survived by her son, Aâ€™mariâ€™; her mother, Patricia Brown ( Dan Scherer) of Shelbyville; her father, Tony Cook (Brenda) of Lexington; her brother, Anthony Cook of Lexington; her sisters, Ashley Seiter (Ronald) of Louisville and Bobbie Ann (Dallas) of Henry County; her maternal grandfather, Robert G. Brown, Jr. of Shelbyville and maternal grandmother, Teresa Goben (Don) of New Castle. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Calvin and Linda Cook.
A memorial service will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Living Waters Church.
Shannon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020