Agnes Gay Buis Chesher, 88, of Shelbyville passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Shelbyville.
She was a member of Shelby Christian Church. She worked at the meat locker in Shelbyville and for many years she worked as the bookkeeper for Dr. Waldridge and Powers office. She enjoyed shopping and she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Chesher; her son, Jerry Chesher; her parents, Eardist and Alice Gertrude Watson Buis; her sister, Alma Kelly and her brother, Eardist Buis, Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Carol Chesher Alcorn, Shelbyville; Janet Chesher Luttrell (John), Shelbyville; her son, John Chesher (Terri), Dayton, KY; daughter in law, Carolyn Chesher, Shelbyville; sister, Alzada Moye, Madison, IN; her 8 grandchildren, her 11 great grandchildren and her 2 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Dave Hamlin officiating. Visitation will be 4-8 P.M. Friday, January 17th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shelby Christian Church, 2375 Frankfort Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020