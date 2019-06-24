Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Miller. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 View Map Graveside service 3:30 PM Shady Lawn Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Agnes Joyce Miller, 87, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Louisville.



Agnes was born to Elbert and Nancy (Phillips) Kelly on March 13, 1932 in Lee County, Virginia. Raised in the mountains of Virginia and Tennessee, she left home to become a nurse, a career she pursued throughout her life. In 1958, she married Kenneth L. Miller in Clintwood, Virginia. They traveled around the country following his work in telecommunications before settling in Kentucky where they raised two children, Pam and Jeff. Believing in hard work and education, she and Ken built a bright future for their children and grandchildren.



Agnes was a faithful member of the Simpsonville Christian Church. She enjoyed spending time with her friends there, especially playing games like Bunco and Rummy. She loved visiting with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Gardening and reading were her favorite hobbies.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L. Miller; her parents, Elbert and Nancy Kelly; her step-father, John Jeter; her siblings, Verda Barnette, Princess Kiser, Golda Musick, Beulah Gobble, Stella Gillenwater, James Thomas Kelly, Marie Kestner, Clyde Kelly, and Hobert Kelly.



Agnes is survived by her daughter, Pam Clayton (Mike) of Louisville; her son, Dr. Jeff Miller (Kim) of Columbia, MO; her grandchildren, Benjamin Miller (Rachel), Andrew Miller (Hannah), Emily Miller, Katie Miller, Hope Pardieu (Ethan), and Erin Clayton; her great-grandchildren, Ryan Miller, Charlotte Miller, and Joshua Miller; her sister, Mildred Hinkle; and her brother, Herbert Kelly.



Visitation will be from 1:00 - 3:00p.m. on Sunday, June 30th at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville. A graveside service will follow at 3:30p.m. at the Shady Lawn Cemetery with Reverend Crystal McAliley officiating.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Simpsonville Christian Church.

Agnes Joyce Miller, 87, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Louisville.Agnes was born to Elbert and Nancy (Phillips) Kelly on March 13, 1932 in Lee County, Virginia. Raised in the mountains of Virginia and Tennessee, she left home to become a nurse, a career she pursued throughout her life. In 1958, she married Kenneth L. Miller in Clintwood, Virginia. They traveled around the country following his work in telecommunications before settling in Kentucky where they raised two children, Pam and Jeff. Believing in hard work and education, she and Ken built a bright future for their children and grandchildren.Agnes was a faithful member of the Simpsonville Christian Church. She enjoyed spending time with her friends there, especially playing games like Bunco and Rummy. She loved visiting with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Gardening and reading were her favorite hobbies.She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L. Miller; her parents, Elbert and Nancy Kelly; her step-father, John Jeter; her siblings, Verda Barnette, Princess Kiser, Golda Musick, Beulah Gobble, Stella Gillenwater, James Thomas Kelly, Marie Kestner, Clyde Kelly, and Hobert Kelly.Agnes is survived by her daughter, Pam Clayton (Mike) of Louisville; her son, Dr. Jeff Miller (Kim) of Columbia, MO; her grandchildren, Benjamin Miller (Rachel), Andrew Miller (Hannah), Emily Miller, Katie Miller, Hope Pardieu (Ethan), and Erin Clayton; her great-grandchildren, Ryan Miller, Charlotte Miller, and Joshua Miller; her sister, Mildred Hinkle; and her brother, Herbert Kelly.Visitation will be from 1:00 - 3:00p.m. on Sunday, June 30th at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville. A graveside service will follow at 3:30p.m. at the Shady Lawn Cemetery with Reverend Crystal McAliley officiating.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Simpsonville Christian Church. Published in The Sentinel-News from June 24 to June 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close