Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Rhea. View Sign Service Information LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home 1725 Louisville Road Frankfort , KY 40601 (502)-223-5858 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Shannon Funeral Home Funeral service 1:00 PM Shannon Funeral Home Committal 3:00 PM Jeffersontown Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary





Agnes died Saturday afternoon at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. A native of Edmonton, she was a homemaker and farmer for most of her life, also working at Jefferson School Cafeteria. She loved quilting and embroidery, and spent a lot of her free time cooking, baking, canning, and gardening.



Daughter of the late Martha Elizabeth Fish and Eugene Pellen Blakeman, she is preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Walker and Virgil Rhea, Jr.; brother, Tom Hayes; sister Myrtle Clark; and great grandchild, Ty Walker.



Agnes is survived by her daughters, Susie (Gary) Noble, of Frankfort, Carolyn (Phil) Webb, of Frankfort, and Peggy (Tim) Roberts, of Waddy; sons, Frank Walker, of Louisville, and Robin Walker, of Eminence; sister, Golden Hyman, of Hanover, IN; brother, Jim (Cheri) Blakeman, of South Bend, IN; thirteen grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be Charles Walker, Brian Smith, John Walker, Isaac Holland, Tim Roberts, and Phil Webb. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Noble, Wayne Powell, Joe Scrogham, and Kenneth Scrogham. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. You may share memories and leave condolences at

Funeral services for Agnes Jean Blakeman Rhea, 87, of Shelbyville will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Shannon Funeral Home, followed by a 3:00 p.m. committal service at Jeffersontown Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday until service time.Agnes died Saturday afternoon at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. A native of Edmonton, she was a homemaker and farmer for most of her life, also working at Jefferson School Cafeteria. She loved quilting and embroidery, and spent a lot of her free time cooking, baking, canning, and gardening.Daughter of the late Martha Elizabeth Fish and Eugene Pellen Blakeman, she is preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Walker and Virgil Rhea, Jr.; brother, Tom Hayes; sister Myrtle Clark; and great grandchild, Ty Walker.Agnes is survived by her daughters, Susie (Gary) Noble, of Frankfort, Carolyn (Phil) Webb, of Frankfort, and Peggy (Tim) Roberts, of Waddy; sons, Frank Walker, of Louisville, and Robin Walker, of Eminence; sister, Golden Hyman, of Hanover, IN; brother, Jim (Cheri) Blakeman, of South Bend, IN; thirteen grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.Pallbearers will be Charles Walker, Brian Smith, John Walker, Isaac Holland, Tim Roberts, and Phil Webb. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Noble, Wayne Powell, Joe Scrogham, and Kenneth Scrogham. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close