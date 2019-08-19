Funeral services for Agnes Jean Blakeman Rhea, 87, of Shelbyville will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Shannon Funeral Home, followed by a 3:00 p.m. committal service at Jeffersontown Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday until service time.
Agnes died Saturday afternoon at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. A native of Edmonton, she was a homemaker and farmer for most of her life, also working at Jefferson School Cafeteria. She loved quilting and embroidery, and spent a lot of her free time cooking, baking, canning, and gardening.
Daughter of the late Martha Elizabeth Fish and Eugene Pellen Blakeman, she is preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Walker and Virgil Rhea, Jr.; brother, Tom Hayes; sister Myrtle Clark; and great grandchild, Ty Walker.
Agnes is survived by her daughters, Susie (Gary) Noble, of Frankfort, Carolyn (Phil) Webb, of Frankfort, and Peggy (Tim) Roberts, of Waddy; sons, Frank Walker, of Louisville, and Robin Walker, of Eminence; sister, Golden Hyman, of Hanover, IN; brother, Jim (Cheri) Blakeman, of South Bend, IN; thirteen grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Charles Walker, Brian Smith, John Walker, Isaac Holland, Tim Roberts, and Phil Webb. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Noble, Wayne Powell, Joe Scrogham, and Kenneth Scrogham. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019