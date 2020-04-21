TODD'S POINT- Albert Lee Duncan, Sr., 78, of Todd's Point, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Monticello, he was the son of the late Sam Albert and Mildred Elizabeth Meadows Duncan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Timothy William Duncan and Jamie Duncan, and his brother, James Franklin Duncan.
He is survived by his wife, Lillie Duncan of Todd's Point; daughter, Karen Quire (Robin) of Beechridge; son, Lee Duncan (Robbin) of Shelbyville; and sisters, Paula Bryant of Mount Eden and Katie Griffin of Simpsonville.
Interment is in Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville and will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 West Chestnut Street, Louisville 40202.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020