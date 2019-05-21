Alfred Patterson

Alfred Wayne Patterson, 72, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Louisville.

He was a Vietnam War Army Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mattie Lou Patterson; his father, Planta Holt Patterson and his brother, Melvin Patterson.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years and life partner for 34 years, Patricia Ashby Patterson; his children, Kimberly Wayne Patterson and Victoria Beckham; his step-children, Arthur Dajuan Ashby (Dana), Patricia Carol Kidwell (Keith), and Pamela Carlene Villier (Mark); and his sister, Vickie Patterson Gross.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church in Shelbyville on Thursday, May 23, 2019 with Rev. McArthur Pendleton officiating. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville.

Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.
bullet U.S. Army bullet Vietnam War
