Alicia Marie Murphy, 40, of Crestwood died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Shelbyville.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristina Armstrong, Lawrenceburg; her son, Brandon Chase Goodrich, Gratz; her mother, Sharon Louise Lefler, Taylorsville; her father, Ernie Clayburn Lefler, LaGrange; her brother, Scott Lefler, Lawrenceburg; and fiance, Allen Price, LaGrange.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday.
Published in The Sentinel-News on June 21, 2019