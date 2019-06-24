Alicia Murphy

Service Information
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY
40065
(502)-633-1266
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
Obituary
Alicia Marie Murphy, 40, of Crestwood died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Shelbyville.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristina Armstrong, Lawrenceburg; her son, Brandon Chase Goodrich, Gratz; her mother, Sharon Louise Lefler, Taylorsville; her father, Ernie Clayburn Lefler, LaGrange; her brother, Scott Lefler, Lawrenceburg; and fiance, Allen Price, LaGrange.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday.
Published in The Sentinel-News on June 21, 2019
