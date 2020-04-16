Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan Bruner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Allan Bruner, 71, died peacefully on April 14th, 2020, in Louisville KY.



Allan was a 1966 graduate of Shelby County High School and retired from GE Appliance Park. He was an avid lover of baseball, softball, and golf. During retirement, he could be found on one of the many golf courses in the Louisville area almost daily.



Allan was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Bruner and Jean Wise, and a brother, Todd Gibbs.



Allan is survived by his two sons, Jason Bruner, Scott Bruner (Michelle), his brother, Max Bruner (Gena), and his four grandchildren, Kassie Bruner, Kam Bruner, Ariel Shehan, and Adeline Vaughn.



Due to the current COVID-19 situation, and upon recommendation from the CDC for funeral homes, a PRIVATE funeral service will be held for Allan Bruner at Grove Hill Cemetery. Though services are limited to immediate family members only, please feel free to sign the on-line guestbook or send a private condolence message through our website.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health.

