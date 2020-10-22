Allan Franklin "Frank" Jaggers, 85, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Daily and Mary Johnson Jaggers and his first wife, Helen Lillian Jaggers.

He is survived by his wife, Bertha Irene Jaggers; children, Rosemary Gallagher, Carolyn Sue Claycomb, Darlene Bingham, James Allan Jaggers, Darrell Ray Jaggers, Rhonda Kay Jaggers, Kimberly Jaggers, Richard Wilson and Robert Wilson; brother, Daily Jaggers, Jr.; and sister, Edith Cook.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial is at Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shelbyville Church of God.

