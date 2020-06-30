Rev. Allen Clark
Rev. Allen Parker Clark, 61, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home in Shelbyville.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin L. Clark, Sr. and his sister Ann L. Clark.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Ana Maria Clark of Shelbyville; sons, Allen Tomás Clark (Linda) of Schertz, Texas and William L. Clark of Shelbyville; daughter, Briana M. Clark of Shelbyville; and mother, Lorine Clark of Hillview.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville with Dr. Maurice Hollingsworth officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
