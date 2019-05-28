Amanda Meng McMakin of Louisville, Ky passed away at age 72 on May 25, 2019.



Eldest daughter of Dwight McAfee and Sarah Amanda "Pet" Meng McMakin, Amanda is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dwight McAfee McMakin, Jr. She is survived by her sisters, Irene McMakin Lepping (Joe), of Louisville, and Virginia "Jen" McMakin, of Simpsonville, KY; her nieces Emily Lepping, Julia "Lou" Lepping of Craftsbury, VT, and Joanie Lepping Gillis (Chris) and their children Gracie and Anderson Gillis.



Mandy graduated from Spalding University with a Master's degree in Registered Dietetics and applied her wealth of culinary knowledge while employed at Colonnade Cafeteria and Masonic Home of Louisville. She generously shared her interest in food science, cooking and manipulating recipes with family and friends. She was a skilled needlecrafter, loved traveling and music, reading anything under the sun, and never met a stranger.



The family wishes to thank the Episcopal Church Home staff for their excellent, loving care.



Visitation 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 1, at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY with private burial at Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville, Kentucky.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Louisville Orchestra: Family Series are appreciated, 620 W. Main, Suite 600, Louisville KY 40202.

