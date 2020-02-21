Amy Lou Mackey, age 55, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was a member of the Simpsonville United Methodist Church and loved spending time with her grandchildren, loved animals, and enjoyed traveling. After retiring from the Kentucky Department of Revenue, she received 2 kidney transplants and a liver transplant to treat a hereditary kidney disease.
Amy is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Betty Sherrard and her son, Austin McLennan. She is survived by her husband, Robert Mackey of Simpsonville; her son, Alex McLennan (Amber) of Shelbyville; her grandson, Kyler McLennan of Shelbyville; her stepson, Michael Mackey (Nicole) of Shelbyville; her stepdaughter, Melissa Lewis Mackey of Eminence; her sister, Janet Malesh of Floyds Knobs, Indiana; her brother, Steven Sherrard (Patty) of Clayvillage; and 7 step grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation is 10 a.m. till time of service at the funeral home. Burial is at Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Organ Donation Association 10160 Linn Station Road Louisville, Kentucky 40223
Published in The Sentinel-News on Feb. 21, 2020