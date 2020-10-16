1/
André Marshall Sr.
André Marshall, Sr., 59, Louisville, died Saturday, October 10, 2020. A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of Donald F. Marshall of Shelbyville and Martha Beach Marshall of Louisville.
Survivors, in addition to his parents, include four sons, Andre Marshall, Jr. (Kori Jackson) of Crestwood and Chance Alan Marshall, Gabriel Frederick Marshall and Shon Brown (Destiny), all of Louisville; two sisters, Debra Raudales (Fernando) and Donna Coke (Glen), both of Louisville; three half-brothers, Arthur Lee Sullivan, Jr., Leonard Sullivan and Timmy Sullivan; and a half-sister, Lafondra Jones.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home with visitation after 12 p.m. Pastor Ronald Walker will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow at Shady Lawn Cemetery in Shelby County with military honors.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morton-beckley.com.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors
1144-C Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40066-0926
502-647-3750
