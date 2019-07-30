Angelo Segretto Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angelo Segretto Jr..
Service Information
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY
40065
(502)-633-1266
Obituary
Send Flowers

Angelo Segretto, Jr. 92 of Shelbyville passed away Sunday July 28, 2019 in Louisville.

He was retired from the US Postal Service where he served as Union President; a World War II Veteran, a true family man, former Thoroughbred Horse Trainer and horse lover.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Frances & Patti Segretto; his parents, Angelo & Catherine Coppolino Segretto; his sisters, Clara "Cottie" Vignocchi, Grace Arrotta and Jennie Ficaro.

He is survived by his wife, Dottie Segretto, of Shelbyville; his sons, Bernie Segretto, San Jose, CA, Angello Segretto, III, Scottsdale, CA, Jerry Segretto, Louisville, and Joseph Segretto, Shelbyville; his daughters, Kathleen Barnes, San Jose, CA and Stephanie Walker of Shelbyville; his greatest pride was his 37 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday August 3, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home with Deacon Joseph Bland and Stephanie Walker speaking. Burial will follow in the Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday August 2, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home.

Expressions of Sympathy: Kentucky Humane Society Equine Care 1000 Lyndon Lane Suite B Louisville, KY 40222.
Published in The Sentinel-News from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.