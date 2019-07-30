Angelo Segretto, Jr. 92 of Shelbyville passed away Sunday July 28, 2019 in Louisville.
He was retired from the US Postal Service where he served as Union President; a World War II Veteran, a true family man, former Thoroughbred Horse Trainer and horse lover.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Frances & Patti Segretto; his parents, Angelo & Catherine Coppolino Segretto; his sisters, Clara "Cottie" Vignocchi, Grace Arrotta and Jennie Ficaro.
He is survived by his wife, Dottie Segretto, of Shelbyville; his sons, Bernie Segretto, San Jose, CA, Angello Segretto, III, Scottsdale, CA, Jerry Segretto, Louisville, and Joseph Segretto, Shelbyville; his daughters, Kathleen Barnes, San Jose, CA and Stephanie Walker of Shelbyville; his greatest pride was his 37 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday August 3, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home with Deacon Joseph Bland and Stephanie Walker speaking. Burial will follow in the Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday August 2, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home.
Expressions of Sympathy: Kentucky Humane Society Equine Care 1000 Lyndon Lane Suite B Louisville, KY 40222.
Published in The Sentinel-News from July 30 to July 31, 2019