ANN R. MILLER HILDRETH passed away on October 29, 2020, in Louisville. Ann grew up in Shelbyville, KY and is predeceased by her parents, W. Alwyn and Margaret (Peg) Williams Miller of Shelbyville. She was a past president and board member of the Louisville Association of Paralegals and past president and board member of Kentucky Orchid Society. She was formerly employed with Wyatt Tarrant & Combs, LLP, Goldberg Simpson and KFC Corp. Hdq. She was a benefactor of the Filson Historical Society, a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, a supporter of Dare to Care Louisville, the Kentucky Humane Society, KET/PBS and the Center for Women and Families. She had many and varied interests. She leaves behind her sons, Brian D. Hildreth and Ron DeMino, of Charlotte, NC, brother, Wynn C. Miller (Joanne), of Beverly Hills, MI, niece, Sarah A. Miller, Chicago, nephew, Travis W. Miller, Charlotte and many loving and cherished friends. She will be dearly missed for her humor and zany sense of fun. Ann chose to be cremated. There will be no formal visitation or funeral service. A memorial celebration and gathering for friends and family will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to commemorate her life may send a donation to any of the above charities, or as you might choose.

