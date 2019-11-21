Ann Katherine Smith Ruble, 77, of Shelbyville died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Louisville.
She was a member of Hempridge Baptist Church and retired from Kentucky State Police with 30 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lorena & R. W. Smith.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, James "Jimmy" Ruble, Shelbyville; her daughter, Lisa Ruble, Shelbyville; her sisters, Pamela Watts, Loris, SC; Lora Gail Johnson, Green Sea, SC; her brothers, Tommy Smith, Tabor City, NC; George Smith, Whiteville, NC and Billy Smith, Lexington, KY.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Boyd and Rev. Rick Underwood officiating. Visitation will be 4-8 P.M. Friday, November 22nd at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hempridge Baptist Church, c/o Rita Waits, 175 Rocket Lane, Shelbyville, KY 40065.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019