Service Information Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 1185 Main Street Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1655 Funeral service 1:00 PM First Baptist Church Shelbyville , KY

SHELBYVILLE- Anna E. Harrod Albright, 87, of Shelbyville, died on Saturday, the 16th day of May, 2020, at U of L Shelbyville Hospital. Born in Shelby County, she was the daughter of the late Burjett Sanford and Zelda Barnes Harrod. A member of the First Baptist Church for over sixty-eight years, she was a former primary department Sunday School teacher and a member of the Jean Albright Circle of the W.M.U. She worked for many years as a key punch operator in the old Kentucky Department of Economic Security, and later served as a teacherâ€™s aide in Charlotte White's classes at Southside and at Cropper. She was very creative and enjoyed crafts and making Christmas decorations. When it came to collegiate sports, she was a loyal and unabashed fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats.



Her survivors include her husband of over fifty-seven years, James "Dicky" Albright of Shelbyville; her daughter, Laurabeth Albright of Shelbyville; her sister, Mary Louise Stout of Jacksonville, Florida; her aunt, Helen Stratton of Shelbyville; her uncle, Horace Harrod of Oldham County; her best friend, Charlotte White of Shelbyville; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, the 21st day of May, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Shelbyville, with the Revererend Dr. Maurice Hollingsworth officiating. Seating will begin at 12:30 P.M. Please enter the church through the awning-covered entrance from the parking lot behind the church. Social distancing will be required and the wearing of masks is recommended and strongly encouraged. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mission:Dignity, Post Office Box 819109; Dallas, Texas 75381-9109. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at

