Service Information LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home 1725 Louisville Road Frankfort , KY 40601 (502)-223-5858





Ms. Buschkoetter died Saturday, June 22nd at the Masonic Home in Shelbyville. A native of Bagdad, Anna worked as a nurse for both Baptist Hospital in Louisville and Central State Hospital. She loved being surrounded by her friends and family and always hosted parties and holiday celebrations, which gave her a chance to showcase her amazing culinary skills. She was a counselor and caregiver by nature, and never missed an opportunity to help others. Most importantly, Anna was a Christian, always putting her faith and her family first. She was a member of Beechridge Baptist Church in Bagdad.



Daughter of the late French and Lillie Sallee Brooks, she is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Buschkoetter; son, Tony Buschkoetter; daughter, LaDonna Buschkoetter; brother, Fred Brooks; and sister, Martha Edington.



She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Lisa Buschkoetter, of Shelbyville; three granddaughters, Jessica (Eric) Hart, of Bagdad, Leigha Buschkoetter (Sean), of Shelbyville, and Ashley Buschkoetter (Robbie), of Bagdad; ten great-grandchildren; and a brother, Kenneth (Harriet) Brooks, of Mt. Washington.



Pallbearers were Scott Edington, Larry Simpson, Troy Scrogham, Scott Nash, Tony Cash, and Joel Bailey. Honorary pallbearers were Roger Simpson, Justin Cash, and Arthur Cash. Memorial contributions may be made to Beechridge Baptist Church, 110 Beech Ridge Road, Bagdad, Kentucky, 40003. You may share memories and leave condolences at

