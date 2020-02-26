Anna Marie "Ree" Cardwell, age 53, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was a member of New Covenant Church. She was a 1984 graduate of Shelby County High School and attended Jefferson Community College and earned an associates degree. While at college she received the Outstanding and High Distinction Student Award and several certificates in administration and financial skills.
Anna was preceded in death by her first husband, Scottie A. Williams; and her biological father, Albert Joe Tinsley and her father, Ronnie Mitchell Mason, Sr.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin Cardwell Sr. of Shelbyville; her daughter, Jessica Turnley (Keary) of Paducah; her mother, Doris Jean Mason of Shelbyville; her siblings; Diane Tinsley of Shelbyville, Ronnie Mason, Jr. of Louisville, Angela Copeland (Tony) Paducah, Justin Hughes (Casey) of Shelbyville, A. J. Tinsley of Lebanon, Satonya Harris of Louisville; her step-son, Kevin Cardwell, Jr. of Shelbyville; her step daughter, Annette Cardwell of Louisville; her granddaughters, Zariya Davenport and Paris Williams; 12 step grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday February 27, 2020 at the New Covenant Church in Shelbyville. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Shannon Funeral Home. Burial is at Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions may be made to the .
Published in The Sentinel-News on Feb. 26, 2020