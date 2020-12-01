1/1
Anna Satterwhite
Anna Streible Satterwhite, age 88, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church for over 80 years and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Shelby Chapter #170. She worked for the Lincolns, Country Lady, and was a receptionist at the Eastern Star office in LaGrange.
She was preceded in death by her husband, E. Calvin Satterwhite, Jr.; her parents, Andy Herman and Christine Bryant Streible; her son, Ezra Kevin Satterwhite; and her sister, Lorna Pearl Baker.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Marlene Terrell (Gerald) of Shelbyville; her son, Calvin Eugene Satterwhite (Susie) of Ballardsville; her 4 grandchildren, Christy Lee Turack (Stephen) of Louisville, Stacy Elaine Satterwhite of Ballardsville, Sarah Anne Terrell of Shelbyville, Elizabeth Anne Locker ( Brandon) of Tipp City, Ohio; and her 2 great grandchildren, Tripp Thomas Rutledge and Addison Mae Locker.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church or Order of Eastern Star Shelby Chapter #170.
Due to the current COVID 19 requirements, the funeral service will be private.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
