1/1
Anna Simpson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Beth Simpson, sister-golfer-fisherman-collector of lunch boxes-Buffett Fan and UK football fan, left this beautiful earth (the sun was bright) on November 4, 2020 to begin her next journey. Adventure was her middle name.
Anna was preceded in death by her father, Michael Simpson. Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Becky, brother, Nathan, sister-in-law, Kristen and the LOVE OF HER LIFE, her niece, Rory Ann. Many many adventures were planned as Anna watched Rory grow. Anna also leaves behind her Sigma Sisters that enjoyed many happy times and adventures together (Forrest Gump Bench) and last but not least her golfing buddies.
Anna taught at Wright Elementary School for almost twenty seven years with retirement not too far away. She was looking forward to her next chapter and where that might take her. She sends her love and appreciation to all former and current students and teachers.
Anna's mission in life was to help save abused and special needs animals and she was an integral part of Tyson's Chance where she met her soulmate, Momma, her beloved dog. Tyson's Chance Animal Foundation is a special needs animal rescue group in Shelbyville, KY. Anna's family asks that expressions of sympathy be made to Tyson's Chance. If you would like to know more about Tyson's go to their website at www.tysonschance.com.
A Celebration of Anna's life will be held at a later date. Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved