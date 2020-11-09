Anna Beth Simpson, sister-golfer-fisherman-collector of lunch boxes-Buffett Fan and UK football fan, left this beautiful earth (the sun was bright) on November 4, 2020 to begin her next journey. Adventure was her middle name.
Anna was preceded in death by her father, Michael Simpson. Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Becky, brother, Nathan, sister-in-law, Kristen and the LOVE OF HER LIFE, her niece, Rory Ann. Many many adventures were planned as Anna watched Rory grow. Anna also leaves behind her Sigma Sisters that enjoyed many happy times and adventures together (Forrest Gump Bench) and last but not least her golfing buddies.
Anna taught at Wright Elementary School for almost twenty seven years with retirement not too far away. She was looking forward to her next chapter and where that might take her. She sends her love and appreciation to all former and current students and teachers.
Anna's mission in life was to help save abused and special needs animals and she was an integral part of Tyson's Chance where she met her soulmate, Momma, her beloved dog. Tyson's Chance Animal Foundation is a special needs animal rescue group in Shelbyville, KY. Anna's family asks that expressions of sympathy be made to Tyson's Chance. If you would like to know more about Tyson's go to their website at www.tysonschance.com.
A Celebration of Anna's life will be held at a later date. Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.