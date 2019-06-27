Anna Whitaker

Obituary
Anna "Pauline" Ford Whitaker, 88, of Shelbyville died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Whitaker; sons, Richard and Jeffrey Whitaker, and brothers, Paul and Charles Ford.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law; Beverly Meeks Whitaker, Lawrenceburg.

Funeral services were Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home/ Burial is in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shelby Christian Church, 2375 Frankfort Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065.
Published in The Sentinel-News on June 26, 2019
